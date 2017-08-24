Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Military aircraft developers are creating scientific and technical groundwork for developing the sixth-generation fighter jet, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told TASS on Thursday.

"Considering the accumulated experience, our leading developers of military aviation hardware are already preparing scientific and technical groundwork in the field of onboard equipment, power units, armament and air-launched weapon control systems to develop the next-generation aircraft," Manturov said.

Today Russia is completing work on developing the fifth-generation fighter jet and it is currently undergoing state trials under the PAK FA project, he said.

Adviser to the first deputy CEO of Radio-Electronic Technologies Group Vladimir Mikheyev earlier told TASS that the sixth-generation fighter jet would be developed in its manned and unmanned versions. The new fighter aircraft will be able to develop hypersonic speed and will be equipped with an electro-magnetic gun and radio-photonic radar system.