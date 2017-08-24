Russia, Iraq sign major contract for supply of armored vehicles

Eurasia high speed railway from Germany to China can be built by 2026Business & Economy August 24, 12:08
Moscow says US-South Korea military drills discourage de-escalation on Korean peninsulaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 12:01
Russia, Iraq sign major contract for supply of armored vehiclesMilitary & Defense August 24, 11:52
Egypt intends to buy 50 Tigr armored vehicles from RussiaMilitary & Defense August 24, 11:30
Washington's new Afghanistan strategy aims for military solution — Russian diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 11:27
Russia urges Qatar, Arab states to abandon ‘confrontational rhetoric’Russian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 11:23
Top Sberbank analyst warns Russians’ real income won’t surge in the near futureBusiness & Economy August 24, 8:19
Strategic bombers of Russian Air Force make flights over Pacific Ocean, Sea of JapanMilitary & Defense August 24, 6:59
Moscow-city skyscraper to host organ music night concert, claiming a world recordSociety & Culture August 24, 4:07
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. Russia has concluded a major contract with Iraq for the supply of armored vehicles, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev told TASS.
"A major contract for the supply of armored vehicles has been concluded with Iraq. I believe it is too early to disclose the range of contracted products and the timing of deliveries," he said.
Earlier the annual report of Uralvagonzavod for 2016 reported that the corporation in 2017 intends to implement two contracts for the delivery of T-90S/SC tanks. The first contract (for 64 tanks) is concluded with the foreign customer "704". The second was concluded with the foreign customer "368" for 73 vehicles.
According to the All-Russian Classifier of Countries of the World "704" stands for Vietnam, "368" - Iraq.