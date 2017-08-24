Back to Main page
Russia, Iraq sign major contract for supply of armored vehicles

Military & Defense
August 24, 11:52 UTC+3 KUBINKA

Earlier the annual report of Uralvagonzavod reported that the corporation in 2017 intends to implement two contracts for the delivery of T-90S/SC tanks

Share
T-90S tank

T-90S tank

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. Russia has concluded a major contract with Iraq for the supply of armored vehicles, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev told TASS.

"A major contract for the supply of armored vehicles has been concluded with Iraq. I believe it is too early to disclose the range of contracted products and the timing of deliveries," he said.

Earlier the annual report of Uralvagonzavod for 2016 reported that the corporation in 2017 intends to implement two contracts for the delivery of T-90S/SC tanks. The first contract (for 64 tanks) is concluded with the foreign customer "704". The second was concluded with the foreign customer "368" for 73 vehicles.

According to the All-Russian Classifier of Countries of the World "704" stands for Vietnam, "368" - Iraq.

