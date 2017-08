Egypt intends to buy 50 Tigr armored vehicles from Russia

KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. Egypt plans to purchase 50 Tigr (Tiger) armored vehicles for its Interior Ministry, Military Industrial Company’s CEO Alexander Krasovitsky said in an interview with TASS at the Army-2017 international military technical forum.

"Yes, work is under way. The issue concerns 50 vehicles and we will probably sign a contract in the near future," he said.

Earlier Krasovitsky told TASS that Egypt’s Interior Ministry intends to purchase Tigr armored vehicles. Besides, the ministry’s representatives already examined them.