Egypt to receive 15 Russian 'Alligator' helicopters in 2017

KUBINKA, August 22. /TASS/. Egypt will receive 15 Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopters this year, head of the Russian Helicopters holding Andrey Boginsky said on the Russia 24 TV channel live.

"Three [helicopters] in the first batch for training, three in the second batch, 15 this year, and 46 in total," he said, answering a question on the Ka-52 deliveries to Egypt.

A contract to supply 46 Ka-52 helicopters to Egypt was reported in 2016.

Last week, the Russian Helicopters press service said the company had completed training foreign engineering and technical staff under the first export contract for the helicopters.

There were also plans to discuss supplies of the shipborne version of the Ka-52 for Mistral-type helicopter carriers.