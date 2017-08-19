Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kalashnikov wants to be first defense industry company to have own media - director

Military & Defense
August 19, 11:19 UTC+3

Media platform to present more video, to publish the news and blogs of experts in hunting, in equipment, small arms

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern wants to launch own media platform to publish video, news and blogs in hunting, equipment and small arms, the company's Director General Alexei Krivoruchko said in an interview with TASS on Saturday.

"Some videos have 300-400 views on social networks, as people want to see the new rather than to hear about it," he said. "We want to move even further and to launch our own media platform to present more video, to publish the news and blogs of experts in hunting, in equipment, small arms."

That would be the first ever project of the kind in the Russian defense industry.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Head of General Staff Gerasimov hands award weapon to Syrian general
2
Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years
3
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
4
Putin, Medvedev emphasize need to restore cultural facilities in Crimea
5
Syrian opposition group Failak ar-Rahman joins ceasefire
6
Russia and India may boost cooperation in Far East
7
Putin notes Syria operation provided Russian military with invaluable combat experience
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама