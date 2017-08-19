Kalashnikov wants to be first defense industry company to have own media - director

Russian Head of General Staff Gerasimov hands award weapon to Syrian generalMilitary & Defense August 19, 9:10
MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern wants to launch own media platform to publish video, news and blogs in hunting, equipment and small arms, the company's Director General Alexei Krivoruchko said in an interview with TASS on Saturday.
"Some videos have 300-400 views on social networks, as people want to see the new rather than to hear about it," he said. "We want to move even further and to launch our own media platform to present more video, to publish the news and blogs of experts in hunting, in equipment, small arms."
That would be the first ever project of the kind in the Russian defense industry.