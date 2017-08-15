Syrian fighter jet shot down in Al Badia desert — TV

Russia to show off underwater robots’ capabilities at Army-2017 forumMilitary & Defense August 15, 17:18
MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Syrian Air Force has been downed in the desert areas of Al Badia, Sky News Arabia said on Tuesday.
According to the channel, the pilot was seized by militants. No further details are available.