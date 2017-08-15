Back to Main page
Syrian fighter jet shot down in Al Badia desert — TV

Military & Defense
August 15

According to Sky News Arabia, the pilot was seized by militants

MiG-21 fighter jet of the Syrian Air Force

© Konstantin Machulsky/TASS

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Syrian Air Force has been downed in the desert areas of Al Badia, Sky News Arabia said on Tuesday.

According to the channel, the pilot was seized by militants. No further details are available.

