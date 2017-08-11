Russian delegation meets with families of missing US military personnel

Lavrov calls US desire to ensure economic interests in Europe through sanctions 'impudent'Russian Politics & Diplomacy August 11, 16:09
MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Russian delegation has taken part in an annual meeting between representatives of the US Defense Prisoner of War/Missing Personnel Office (DPMO) and families of the military servicemen who went missing during the Korean War and the Cold War era, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
The delegation's head, Deputy Chief of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Directorate for perpetuating the memory of those who lost their lives while defending their Homeland Andrey Taranov noted in his speech "the special importance of boosting humanitarian contacts between Russia and the US in the current environment and pointed to Russia’s willingness to develop and step up cooperation with the US in determining the fates of the Russian and US POWs and unaccounted for military servicemen," said a report obtained by TASS on Friday.
During the meeting, US representatives briefed their Russian counterparts on efforts to determine the fates of the US military servicemen who went missing in action, informed their families about new archival data and field searches all over the world and answered their questions.