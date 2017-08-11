Russian jets scrambled four times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft

Russian jets scrambled four times in past week to intercept foreign aircraftMilitary & Defense August 11, 3:03
MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian aircraft were scrambled four times during the past seven days to intercept foreign planes near Russian borders, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its weekly infographics published on Friday.
According to the ministry’s data, 12 foreign aircraft conducted air surveillance near the Russian borders in the reported period.
"Any violation of the Russian airspace was prevented," the ministry said.
The ministry also said that the Russian military conducted one inspection in the United States under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). On the Russian territory, a joint mission under the Open Skies Treaty was conducted jointly by the United Kingdom and Norway.