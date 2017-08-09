Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Second stage of Russian-Chinese naval exercise set for September

Military & Defense
August 09, 7:27 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The naval phase of the exercise is due on September 22-26, in the Sea of Japan and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, August 9. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese navy officials signed a protocol to hold the second stage of the joint Russian-Chinese Maritime Cooperation-2017 naval exercise in September, a Russian Pacific Fleet spokesman said on Wednesday.

Read also

Russia, China wrap up joint naval exercise in Baltic Sea

"A ceremony to sign a protocol to organize the planning and preparing of the second stage of the international Russian-Chinese naval exercise, Maritime Cooperation-2017, took place in Vladivostok," Pacific Fleet spokesman Vladimir Matveyev said.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the concept of the drills, its venues and other important issues.

"The exercise includes the coastal phase and the naval phase. The coastal phase will be held in Vladivostok on September 18-21 and will include cooperation talks, tactic planning, official receptions by both sides, as well as sporting and cultural events," the spokesman said.

"The naval phase of the maneuvers will be held on September 22-26, in the Sea of Japan and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk," he added.

During the naval phase, crews will maneuver in tactical groups, train communication and joint rescue actions. They will also conduct live firing at surface and air targets and practice anti-submarine defense.

The first stage of the Russian-Chinese naval exercises ‘Maritime Cooperation-2017’ was held from July 21 to July 28 in Baltiysk, the coastal city in Russia’s westernmost Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad. Russia’s new generation Project 20380 corvettes - the Steregushchy and the Boiky - as well as a rescue tug, the Ka-27 multi-purpose shipborne helicopters, the Su-24 tactical bomber and the An-26 military transport aircraft took part in the drills.

China sent the Hefei destroyer, the Yuncheng frigate and the Luoma Lake supply ship to the drills.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
9
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
8
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Second stage of Russian-Chinese naval exercise set for September
2
North Korea mulls plan to strike US bases in Guam — KCNA
3
Central Bank revokes license of Reserve Bank from Chelyabinsk, Urals
4
Russia’s Defense Ministry to show trophy weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
5
Putin considers it possible to simplify customs control on border with Abkhazia
6
Ukraine plans to end deal with Russia on cooperation in military exports to third states
7
Russia’s Olympic hockey team defeats Canada’s team in Sochi’s pre-season tournament
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама