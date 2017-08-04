Back to Main page
Russia to hold annual Navy Day parades

Military & Defense
August 04, 13:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The parade "demonstrated to the whole world that our country is a great maritime power," Russia's defense minister said

© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia’s main naval parade timed to Navy Day will be held in the country annually, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told a video conference on Friday.

"In the future, the parade will be held annually as part of Navy Day celebrations," he said.

Putin reviews Naval parade in Petersburg, greets crews

The parade "demonstrated to the whole world that our country is a great maritime power, showing the strength and combat capabilities of the modern Russian fleet," Shoigu noted.

The minister thanked everyone who took part in preparations for the parade and in the parade itself. "I ask Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Admiral Vladimir Korolyov, along with the interested military authorities, to come up with proposals concerning incentives for the military personnel," Shoigu added.

He also recalled that the naval parade was also held outside Russia for the first time - in the Syrian port of Tartus.

The first main naval parade in Russia’s modern history was held in St. Petersburg on July 30.

