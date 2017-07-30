Back to Main page
Putin reviews Naval parade in Petersburg, greets crews

Military & Defense
July 30, 16:35 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

For the first time in history of the naval parades in St. Petersburg, the event will feature more than 5,000 sailors of the Baltic, Northern, Black Sea Fleets and the Caspian Flotilla

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, July 30. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on board a boat reviewed the vessels, which lined up for the Main Naval Parade on the Navy Day on the Neva River.

For the first time in history of the naval parades in St. Petersburg, the event will feature more than 5,000 sailors of the Baltic, Northern, Black Sea Fleets and the Caspian Flotilla.

In total, about 50 ships and submarines will take part in the parade, while more than 40 planes and helicopters of the naval aviation will fly above the city.

Guests of the parade will see the Northern Fleet flagship, the Pyotr Velikiy battlecruiser; the world’s biggest nuclear submarine, the Dmitry Donskoy; and a number of the Russian navy’s newest warships, including the Ivan Gren landing ship, the Admiral Makarov frigate, as well as the Veliky Novgorod and the Vladikavkaz submarines.

China’s Hefei corvette, the Yuncheng frigate and the Luoma Lake support vessel, which took part in the Russian-Chinese exercise Naval Interaction 2017 in the Baltic Sea earlier this week, will also take part in the parade.

The naval aviation’s various aircraft will fly above the city, including the Su-33K and the MiG-29K carrier-based fighter aircraft, Su-24M attack aircraft and Su-30SM multirole fighter aircraft, MiG-31BM interceptor aircraft, Il-38 and Tu-124M anti-submarine warfare and maritime patrol aircraft and other planes. The air show will also feature the Ka-52K Katran ship-based reconnaissance and combat helicopters, Ka-27 and Ka-29 anti-submarine warfare helicopters, as well as Mi-8 and Mi-24VP helicopters.

2017 marks the 321 anniversary of the Russian Navy, created on October 30, 1696, by a decree of Tsar Peter the Great.

