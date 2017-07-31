Back to Main page
Chinese military favors stronger ties with Russian Aerospace Forces, senior official says

Military & Defense
July 31, 7:03 UTC+3 BEIJING

"Relations between the Russian and Chinese Air Forces are developing successfully", said PLAAF commander Gen. Ma Xiaotian

BEIJING, July 31. /TASS/. Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) attaches great importance to developing relations with the Russian Aerospace Forces, PLAAF commander Gen. Ma Xiaotian said at the opening ceremony of the Aviadarts-2017 flight competitions.

"In the current changing structure of international relations, both sides [Russia and China] share common interests and strategic needs. In recent years, our two countries’ leaders have provided support to each other in international and regional issues strengthening strategic cooperation all the time," says a statement posted on the website of the Chinese Defense Ministry on Monday.

"The Russian and Chinese armed forces maintain close long-term relations, support high-level visits, conduct joint exercises and competitions and develop professional cooperation in various areas," Ma Xiaotian added. "Relations between the Russian and Chinese Air Forces are developing successfully. The Chinese Air Force attaches great importance to developing relations with the Russian Aerospace Forces and is ready to continue joint training and cooperation in anti-missile defense, logistics and equipment."

The Aviadarts international competitions are held in China for the first time. This year pilots from two countries, Russia and China, compete in them.

The competitions are held within the framework of the International Army Games, which are held this year on 22 ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12. Teams from 28 countries are taking part in them, while seven countries have sent their observers to the games.

