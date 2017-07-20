Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia completes first stage of 5th-generation fighter jet’s trials

Military & Defense
July 20, 16:21 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region)

PAK FA is Russia’s fifth-generation fighter, which took to the skies for the first time in 2010

Share
1 pages in this article
T-50 fighter jet

T-50 fighter jet

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region), July 20. /TASS/. Russia has completed the first stage of the state trials of the fifth-generation PAK FA (Perspective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation) fighter jet (T-50), Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Colonel-General Viktor Bondarev said on Thursday.

Read also
T-50 fighter jet

Russia to complete R&D work on 5th-generation fighter jet in 2019

"Today is an historic event - a preliminary conclusion has been signed at the MAKS airshow on the state joint trials of the first stage of the T-50 aircraft prototype. We are now switching to the second stage of trials. Also, we have received a recommendation on beginning the manufacture of the plane’s pre-production batch," the Aerospace Force chief said.

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Head Yuri Slyusar said at the MAKS-2017 international airshow on Wednesday that the pre-production batch of T-50 fifth-generation fighter jets would equal 12 planes.

The T-50 (PAK FA) is Russia’s fifth-generation fighter, which took to the skies for the first time in 2010. It was earlier reported that the serial production of T-50 fighters would begin in 2017 and it would enter service with the Russian Aerospace Force.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
2
Romanov dynasty descendants to gather in Russia for centenary of Nicholas II’s death
3
Russian rotocraft manufacturer negotiated supply of ten helicopters to China
4
Siberian teen who lost arms while saving kitten gets $17,000 in donations for prosthetics
5
Press review: America's new Russian envoy pick and Kremlin's potential US policy shift
6
Russia at final stage of testing high-altitude interceptor for S-500 air defense system
7
Russia to roll out hypersonic drones in 2020s
TOP STORIES
Реклама