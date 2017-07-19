Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chinese warships to take part in celebrations to mark Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg

Military & Defense
July 19, 17:10 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

According to preliminary data, a detachment of Chinese warships will arrive in St. Petersburg on July 28 and will be open for visitors during their stay there

Share
1 pages in this article
Yuncheng frigate

Yuncheng frigate

© AP Photo/Kin Cheung

KALININGRAD, July 19. /TASS/. Chinese Navy ships involved in the Maritime Interaction-2017 Russian-Chinese exercise whose active phase will be held in the Baltic Sea next week will take part in the celebrations dedicated to Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg on July 30, Russian Baltic Fleet Spokesman Roman Martov informed TASS.

Read also
Yuncheng missile frigate

Chinese warships to enter Baltiysk Port for joint maritime drills with Russia

"After completing the active phase of the exercise, the Hefei destroyer, the Yuncheng frigate and the supply vessel Lomahu of the Chinese Navy will travel to St. Petersburg to take part in the celebrations to mark Russian Navy Day," he said. According to preliminary data, a detachment of Chinese warships will arrive in St. Petersburg on July 28 and will be open for visitors during their stay there.

It was also noted that the seaport town of Baltiysk will receive Chinese Navy vessels for the first time, they are expected to arrive on July 21. Earlier reports said that the Changsha destroyer would be among them. However, some well-informed sources told a TASS correspondent that it had been replaced by the Hefei destroyer due to technical problems.

The active phase of the maneuvers will be held in the Baltic Sea on July 25-27. The Russian Navy is represented by the Baltic Fleet corvettes Steregushchiy and Boikiy, a rescue tug, the Kamov Ka-27 multirole helicopters, the Sukhoi Su-24 tactical frontline bombers and the Antonov An-26 military transport aircraft.

Read also

Dozens of ships, aircraft to partake in Russian-Chinese Baltic Sea exercises

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US State Department voices concerns over ‘Little Russia’ project
2
Russia’s advanced military hardware premiers at MAKS-2017 international airshow
3
Russian filmmaker: ‘We are witnessing a dictatorship of political correctness in Europe’
4
German Cabinet voices concern over ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses activities in Russia
5
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
6
Lavrov slams EU’s ‘absurd’ bid to tie better dialogue with Russia to fulfilling Minsk deal
7
Trump blasts media reports on his ‘secret’ meeting with Putin
TOP STORIES
Реклама