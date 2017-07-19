Chinese warships to take part in celebrations to mark Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg

Russian Helicopters plans first commercial flight of Mi-171A2 helicopter in NovemberMilitary & Defense July 19, 17:23
KALININGRAD, July 19. /TASS/. Chinese Navy ships involved in the Maritime Interaction-2017 Russian-Chinese exercise whose active phase will be held in the Baltic Sea next week will take part in the celebrations dedicated to Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg on July 30, Russian Baltic Fleet Spokesman Roman Martov informed TASS.
"After completing the active phase of the exercise, the Hefei destroyer, the Yuncheng frigate and the supply vessel Lomahu of the Chinese Navy will travel to St. Petersburg to take part in the celebrations to mark Russian Navy Day," he said. According to preliminary data, a detachment of Chinese warships will arrive in St. Petersburg on July 28 and will be open for visitors during their stay there.
It was also noted that the seaport town of Baltiysk will receive Chinese Navy vessels for the first time, they are expected to arrive on July 21. Earlier reports said that the Changsha destroyer would be among them. However, some well-informed sources told a TASS correspondent that it had been replaced by the Hefei destroyer due to technical problems.
The active phase of the maneuvers will be held in the Baltic Sea on July 25-27. The Russian Navy is represented by the Baltic Fleet corvettes Steregushchiy and Boikiy, a rescue tug, the Kamov Ka-27 multirole helicopters, the Sukhoi Su-24 tactical frontline bombers and the Antonov An-26 military transport aircraft.