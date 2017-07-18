Russian Defense Ministry plans purchasing fifteen Mi-38 helicopters

Firm orders of MC-21 aircraft increased to 205 planesBusiness & Economy July 18, 21:48
Russian Defense Ministry plans purchasing fifteen Mi-38 helicoptersMilitary & Defense July 18, 21:40
It is possible to discuss disputable issues with Putin unequivocally — German top envoyWorld July 18, 21:22
Russian Defense Ministry plans to begin purchases of MIG-35 fighter jets as of 2018Military & Defense July 18, 20:29
Malorossiya project is personal initiative of self-proclaimed republic's leader — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 18, 19:58
Russian Defense Ministry hopes to get hypersonic airborne missiles in 2020 to 2022Military & Defense July 18, 19:45
First stage of PAK FA test flights to be over in late 2017Military & Defense July 18, 19:16
Kremlin says Russia expects US ‘wisdom approach’ in diplomatic property spatRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 18, 19:11
Russia mulls developing vertical take-off fighter jets for new aircraft carrierMilitary & Defense July 18, 19:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ZHUKOVSKY, Moscow region, July 18. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry is eyeing a purchase of fifteen Mi-38 helicopters before 2020, Deputy Minister Yuri Borisov told reporters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the MAKS 2017 international aerospace show.
"Our plans include a purchase of some fifteen Mi-38 helicopters before 2020," he said.
Executives at the Russian Helicopters (Vertolyoty Rossii) holding company said earlier the company and the Defense Ministry had signed an agreement for delivery of two helicopters of this family in 2018 and 2019.
The Mi-38 medium-lift helicopter occupies a niche between the Mi-8, which is the workhorse of Soviet and Russian airlifting aviation, both military and commercial, and the heavy-duty Mi-26. It has a capacity for airlifting people and cargoes and can also be used in search and rescue operations and in flights over the water surface.