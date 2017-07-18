Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 20 Russian warships take part in night drills on Neva before Fleet Day parade

Military & Defense
July 18, 10:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. More than 20 warships and boats took part in night exercises on the Neva River, St. Petersburg, ahead of a parade scheduled for July 30, the Fleet Day, representative of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Press Service for Naval Science Igor Dygalo said on Tuesday.

Gallery
12 photo

Russia's Baltic fleet in photos

"Minesweepers, missile ships, anti-saboteur ships, patrol boats and landing boats have taken part in the exercises. Operation of systems and mechanisms was checked during the night drill," he said.

According to Dygalo, the Serpukhov fast attack craft, the Alexander Obukhov advanced minesweeper, the Grachonok anti-saboteur boats and the Raptor patrol boats took part in the drill. The exercises were led by Deputy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Fedotenkov.

A number of military exercises and rehearsals will be held on the Neva River and in the Gulf of Finland near Kronstadt in the next two weeks.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Supreme Court upholds ruling to disband Jehovah's Witnesses organization
2
Dozen ships and aircraft to take part in Russian-Chinese military exercise on Baltic Sea
3
CNN: Senior Russian diplomat says row over seized compounds almost settled
4
Russia reserves right to retaliate in diplomatic property issue — diplomat
5
More than 20 Russian warships take part in night drills on Neva before Fleet Day parade
6
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
7
Russian Defense Ministry makes public unique data on Poland’s liberation from Nazis
TOP STORIES
Реклама