Delegations from 50 countries to attend MAKS airshow

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Delegations from 50 countries are going to attend the MAKS-2017 airshow, Rosoboronexport’s Deputy Director General Sergey Ladygin, who heads the company’s official delegation at the airshow, said.

"Delegations from around 50 countries will visit Rosoboronexport’s exposition at the airshow. They are expected to show a heightened interest in the Su-30, Su-35, MiG-29M/M2 and Il-76MD-90A planes, as well as the Mi-28NE, Mi-35M, Mi-17, Mi-26T2 and Ka-52 helicopters. Besides, foreign investors will, as usual, study the air defenses: the S-400 Triumf long-range missile defense system, the Tor-M2E and Buk-M2E missile defense systems and the Pantsir-S1 gun and missile air defense system, as well as electronic warfare devices," he said.