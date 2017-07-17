3D firefighting simulator aircraft to be presented at MAKS-2017 airshow

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Tomsk Region’s government press service has reported the development of a 3D aircraft simulator that will train aerial firefighters. The project will be displayed at the MAKS-2017 International Aerospace Show scheduled to be held from June 18 to June 23 in the town of Zhukovsky, Moscow Region.

During their work, designers consulted the Beriev Aircraft design bureaus’ engineers and one of the chief designers of the Be-200 amphibious aircraft, German Kobyzev, in order to make the aerodynamic model and its avionics close to the original as much as possible.

"The aircraft simulator is based on the UNINGINE 2 Sim program platform. This is the company’s own development that sets a new visualization standard for professional simulators by providing a new realistic training field and improving the quality of pilots’ training," the press service’s statement said.

A simulator user can train as a Be-200 pilot fighting fires around Lake Baikal: take off, load up water, search for blazes with the help of a thermographic camera, drop water and return to the airbase. The virtual field was designed similar to the real Baikal environment, 500x500 km in size. The program also has 3D volumetric clouds.