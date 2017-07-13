Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s new medium-class carrier rocket to get advanced acceleration unit

Military & Defense
July 13, 17:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s federal space program for 2016-2025 stipulates developing a new-generation medium-class space rocket complex from 2018 to 2025

Share
1 pages in this article
© Piotr Gridin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. DM acceleration units used in the Ground Launch and Sea Launch programs are expected to become part of a new Russian Soyuz-5 medium-class carrier rocket, the press office of the Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation told TASS on Thursday.

Read also

Russia to increase number of Soyuz launches 50% in 2018

"The variants of the already developed and proven upper stages under the Sea Launch and Ground Launch programs are being considered for operation together with the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket so far," the Energiya Corporation said.

The DM-SL modification has been used for the Russian-Ukrainian Zenit-3SL carrier rocket under the Sea Launch program since 1999. The DM-SLB booster has been mounted since 2008 on the Zenit-3SLB rocket under the Ground Launch international project when launches are made from the Baikonur space center.

DM acceleration units are designed to transfer spacecraft from the support to the final near-Earth orbit and also to departure trajectories. They have been created on the basis of the D unit developed under the Soviet lunar program for the super-heavy N1 carrier rocket.

Soyuz-5 carrier rocket

Russia’s federal space program for 2016-2025 stipulates developing a new-generation medium-class space rocket complex (the Phoenix R&D work) from 2018 to 2025. The Russian government is expected to allocate almost 30 billion rubles ($498 million) for the launcher’s development. The project’s budget financing will begin in 2018.

Read also

Soyuz spacecraft to become space taxi in future, Russian company says

RD-171MV engines are expected to be mounted on the rocket’s first stage. The second stage will use the RD-0124M engine (developed by the Chemical Automatics Design Bureau and is currently part of the third stage of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket) instead of the RD-120 (produced in Ukraine).

In order to expedite flight tests, there are plans to use the launch pad of the Zenit carrier rocket at the Baikonur cosmodrome, which Kazakhstan will modernize under the Baiterek program for the new Russian rocket. The Sea Launch compound is also expected to be used for rocket launches.

The first launch of the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket from the Baikonur spaceport is scheduled for 2022.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience
2
Diplomat assumes NATO may be encouraging Ukraine to carry on with war in Donbass
3
Russia’s new medium-class carrier rocket to get advanced acceleration unit
4
Kremlin reiterates turbines for Crimea were made in Russia
5
Russian diplomat calls to quash NATO’s attempts to falsify history
6
Government approves Russian gas producer’s stake purchase by OMV
7
Archaeologists discover ancient wooden coffin with teenager’s skeleton in Crimea
TOP STORIES
Реклама