Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Caspian Sea Fleet warships conduct firing exercises at sea

Military & Defense
July 13, 10:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The crews have trained to carry out missile strikes against "enemy" ships from the Kalibr missile system

Share
1 pages in this article
© Dmitriy Rogulin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Three Caspian Fleet fast attack craft - the Grad Sviyazhsk, the Uglich and the Veliky Ustyug - have completed training exercises to neutralize sea and air targets with missiles and artillery in naval drills, the Southern Military District’s press service told on Thursday.

Read also

About half of Russian Navy warships to be armed with Kalibr cruise missiles by late 2020

"The crews have trained to carry out missile strikes against "enemy" ships from the Kalibr missile system. The missile strikes were carried out electronically, that is without actual missile takeoffs," the report says.

The sea units also hammered out anti-ship defense, during which seamen shelled from artillery mounts on sea and invisible shore targets. Besides, the ship strike group, together with the servicemen from the anti-submarine commando worked out anti-sabotage ship defense while anchoring at unsafe roadstead. The crews fired from the ships on a floating target and trained to throw grenades from hand-held grenade launchers, whereas the anti-submarine commando studied the underwater bodies of ships with the use of the Obzor and Osmotr undersea surveillance tools.

Read also

Best ships of Russia's Caspian Flotilla

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Siemens declines to confirm possible delivery of two more turbines to Crimea
2
Russian diplomat calls to quash NATO’s attempts to falsify history
3
Caspian Sea Fleet warships conduct firing exercises at sea
4
Lavrov advises US diplomat to stay on top of real political events
5
Ukraine’s ex-PM anticipates ‘regime change’ in Kiev and return of ousted politicians
6
Seven Uzbek citizens die in fire in Russia’s Leningrad region
7
Russia sets its sights on reconstructing 18 Arctic airports
TOP STORIES
Реклама