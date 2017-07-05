Back to Main page
Russia launches web portal of innovative domestic defense technologies

Military & Defense
July 05, 9:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The project is coordinated by the Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. A web portal featuring innovative defense technologies of Russian companies has been launched in Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The portal will become an integrated database of innovative initiatives and research for the Russian Armed Forces.

"The new portal allows not only to announce an innovative product but also to receive detailed information about similar research and assess its potential," the ministry said.

The project is coordinated by the Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of scientific research and engineering support of advanced technologies.

According to the directorate’s deputy head, Maj. Gen. Roman Kordyukov, the portal will be of interest for defense enterprises, customers and military experts.

