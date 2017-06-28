Back to Main page
Russia’s advanced Lider-class destroyer to get nuclear propulsion unit

Military & Defense
June 28, 16:06 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The future warship is expected to displace from 10,000 to 15,000 tonnes

International Maritime Defense Show in Saint Petersburg

International Maritime Defense Show in Saint Petersburg

© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 28. /TASS/. The advanced Lider-class destroyer will be equipped with a nuclear propulsion unit, Russian Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Armament Vice-Admiral Viktor Bursuk said at the International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS-2017) on Wednesday.

"I think, yes," he said, responding to a question about whether the destroyer would be equipped with a nuclear propulsion system.

"The project will be developed by the Severnoye design bureau. The Russian Navy will undoubtedly have large surface ships with a nuclear propulsion unit. The Lider undoubtedly won’t be the sole one in the series," the Navy deputy commander said.

The Lider-class destroyer is being developed by the Severnoye design bureau in St. Petersburg. The future warship is expected to displace from 10,000 to 15,000 tonnes. In the summer of 2015, then-Navy Commander-in-Chief Viktor Chirkov said the construction of the Lider-class destroyer was planned to begin in 2019.

