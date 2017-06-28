Back to Main page
Pilot model of advanced marine engine to be built in near future

Military & Defense
June 28, 12:41 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Maritime engines may be further improved by increasing their capacity and efficiency

© Igor Zotin/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 28. /TASS/. The design of the fifth-generation marine propulsion will be determined by 2019, whereas the first model may be built in three years, the United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of Rostec) told TASS.

"We expect the design of the fifth-generation marine gas turbine engine to be determined by 2018 - 2019, while the first pilot model may be built in two and a half or three years and will be tested further," the company reported.

The corporation plans to develop and explore new noncorrosive heat-resistant alloys and a low emission combustion chamber, as well as conduct other research activities, in order to develop technologies and design the advanced maritime gas turbine engines and propulsion systems.

"Experts from Saturn (part of the UEC) have carried out complex calculation and research activities in order to improve the cycle parameters of the basic gas producer unit that influence the capacity and efficiency of the future maritime engines," the UEC reported.

Maritime engines may be further improved by increasing their capacity and efficiency, the corporation reiterated.

