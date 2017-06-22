Back to Main page
Defense Ministry comments on upcoming Russia-China military exercises

Military & Defense
June 22, 18:08 UTC+3 BEIJING

The military exercises dubbed "Maritime Cooperation-2017" are not directed against other countries, according to the Chinese Defense Ministry

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

BEIJING, June 22. /TASS/. The Russian-Chinese military exercises dubbed "Maritime Cooperation-2017" are not directed against other countries, a report from the Chinese Defense Ministry, obtained by TASS, says.

