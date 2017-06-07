Back to Main page
Russian defense minister suggests signing Russian-Chinese military cooperation roadmap

Military & Defense
June 07, 6:43 UTC+3 ASTANA

"I suggest signing it today," Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart

Sergei Shoigu

Sergei Shoigu

© Russian Defense Ministry's press service/TASS

ASTANA, June 7. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu suggested on Wednesday that Russia and China sign a roadmap on military cooperation between the two nations for 2017-2020.

"Our experts have prepared a roadmap for the development of the military sector between Russia and China for 2017-2020. I suggest signing it today," Shoigu said at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Chang Wanquan in the Kazakh capital Astana.

"It is important that Russia and China are ready to take joint efforts to protect peace and strengthen international security," Shoigu said, adding that intense contacts of Russian and Chinese officials "demonstrate a constructive dialogue on the entire scope of regional and global security issues."

According to Shoigu, the Russian-Chinese relations "are at a high level and develop in a stable manner."

He expressed hope that "today’s meeting will contribute to further strengthening of the bilateral strategic partnership.".

