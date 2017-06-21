Asia-Pacific countries eye Russia’s advanced fighter jets and amphibious planes

LE BOURGET (France), June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s most advanced Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet, the upgraded Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker and the Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft evoke the enhanced interest of countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian state arms seller Rosoboronexport Chief Alexander Mikheyev said on Wednesday.

"Currently, the Su-35 multirole super-maneuverable fighter jet, Su-30MK multipurpose fighters, the Yak-130 combat trainers, the Il-78MK-90 aerial refueling tanker and the Be-200 multifunctional amphibious plane evoke enhanced interest in the Asia-Pacific region," the company’s chief executive said at the Le Bourget international aerospace show in France.

Russia has delivered over 250 Sukhoi brand aircraft to countries of the Asia-Pacific region. Several countries of the region have chosen Su-30 fighters as basic combat aircraft of their air forces, Mikheyev said.

"The share of the Asia-Pacific region in the structure of Rosoboronexport’s exports has amounted to 45% as a whole in the past five years. Russia has good prospects on the arms markets of Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Myanmar and some other countries of the region," the Rosoboronexport head said.