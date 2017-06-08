Back to Main page
Gala air show to mark 25th anniversary of Russia's Berkuts aerobatics group

Military & Defense
June 08, 19:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Berkuts is the world’s unique group flying advanced combat helicopters Mi-28N Night Hunter

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s aerobatics team Berkuts will turn 25 on June 10. There will be a gala air show in the town of Torzhok, the Tver Region, on the occasion at on the premises of the flight personnel combat training and retraining center, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team

"The flight show will feature performances by the aerobatics groups Russian Knights flying Sukhoi-30SM jets, Strizhi flying MiG-29 fighters and Berkuts flying Mi-28N helicopters. The crews of Ka-52 and Mi-26 helicopters will display individual skills. The show will culminate with a complicated joint flight by a Sukhoi-30SM jet at an extremely slow speed and a quartet of Mi-28N helicopters.

The audience will be able to see the newest models of transport and attack helicopters Mi-28N Night Hunter, Ka-52 Alligator, Mi-35M, Mi-26T Mi-8AMTSh Terminator and Mi-8AMTSh-VA, as well as special helicopter maintenance equipment.

The Berkuts aerobatics team is the world’s unique group flying advanced combat helicopters Mi-28N Night Hunter.

