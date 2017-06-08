Philippines will seal weapons deal with Russia by year end, envoy says

Russian defense minister says Syrian ceasefire holding in all de-escalation zonesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 08, 17:30
MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Philippines will ink a number of weapon delivery contracts with Russia before the end of this year, Philippine Ambassador to Russia Carlos Sorreta said today.
"The nice thing about military equipment from Russia: Russia will sell it to us, but there’s no strings attached," the envoy said. "And we are quickly realizing that the equipment from Russia, although we are not familiar with it, is really worth the price and the prices are excellent. The financing terms are very liberal. Hopefully, before the end of the year some of these transactions can be concluded," he added.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte agreed upon cooperating in the defense industry, emergency control and maritime security, including each parties’ obligations under the international maritime law and the international information security.
At the end of May, Moscow’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov confirmed Russian and Philippine intentions to seal some agreements, including defense deals, after a meeting with his Philippine counterpart Alan Peter Cayetano.