Missile shield will not protect entire US territory - Putin

NEW YORK, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the US missile shield system will not protect the entire territory of the United States, Bloomberg quoted the Russian leader as saying in a TV interview.
"As of today a missile shield would not protect the territory of the United States," he was quoted as saying to Oliver Stone. "Nobody would survive" a war between nuclear superpowers, he added.
The four-part documentary, The Putin Interviews, will be aired on CBS Showtime between June 12 and 15.