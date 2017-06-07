Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Missile shield will not protect entire US territory - Putin

Military & Defense
June 07, 6:45 UTC+3 NEW YORK

"Nobody would survive" a war between nuclear superpowers, Putin added

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV / POOL

NEW YORK, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the US missile shield system will not protect the entire territory of the United States, Bloomberg quoted the Russian leader as saying in a TV interview.

"As of today a missile shield would not protect the territory of the United States," he was quoted as saying to Oliver Stone. "Nobody would survive" a war between nuclear superpowers, he added.

The four-part documentary, The Putin Interviews, will be aired on CBS Showtime between June 12 and 15.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
11
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Missile shield will not protect entire US territory - Putin
2
Shanghai Organization’s expansion should include Iran — Russian diplomat
3
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea
4
Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria must be replaced with civilian mission - official
5
Russia’s large anti-submarine destroyer wraps up 8-month voyage in distant waters
6
Ukrainian president signs bill limiting use of Russian language on TV, radio
7
US sends B-52 bombers, 800 pilots to NATO drills near Russian borders — media
TOP STORIES
Реклама