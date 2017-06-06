Russian Baltic Fleet warships to hold live-firing drills

Russian Baltic Fleet warships to hold live-firing drillsMilitary & Defense June 06, 18:33
Justice Ministry: ECHR ruling in ex-Yukos official's case gives convict right to appealRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 18:30
Russia’s large anti-submarine destroyer wraps up 8-month voyage in distant watersMilitary & Defense June 06, 17:57
European Commission receives Kaspersky Lab’s complaint about MicrosoftBusiness & Economy June 06, 17:44
Moscow hopes US will stop obsessing over anti-Russia hype — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 17:28
If Kiev introduces visas for Russians, Moscow will retaliate — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 17:28
Some 200 Russian football fans banned from 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup matchesSport June 06, 16:59
Russian MiG-31 fighter jet intercepts Norwegian Air Force’s plane over Barents SeaMilitary & Defense June 06, 16:50
Lavrov: EU attempts to shift blame for its problems by accusing RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 16:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. Over 10 warships of the Russian Baltic Fleet’s Leningrad naval base have sailed to the Baltic Sea to hold artillery live-firing, mine and torpedo warfare and mine sweeping drills as part of a planned tactical exercise, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.
"The naval groupings comprise mine sweepers and small anti-submarine warfare ships, and also various vessels of the auxiliary fleet. Overall, the maneuvers involve over 10 warships and auxiliary vessels of the naval base," the press office said.
The warships have been united into tactical groups. The crews will practice artillery fire against real air and naval targets of various complexities, deep-sea bombing, the search for a notional enemy’s submarines and perform mine and torpedo warfare and mine sweeping exercises.
The drills will assess the skills of the commanders of all levels and headquarters of the naval base’s forces. During the live-firing drills, the practice ranges in the Baltic Sea will be closed for shipping. The Baltic Fleet’s warships and support vessels will be involved in the effort to close water areas for the drills.