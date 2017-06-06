Back to Main page
Russian Baltic Fleet warships to hold live-firing drills

Military & Defense
June 06, 18:33 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The drills will assess the skills of the commanders of all levels and headquarters of the naval base’s forces

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. Over 10 warships of the Russian Baltic Fleet’s Leningrad naval base have sailed to the Baltic Sea to hold artillery live-firing, mine and torpedo warfare and mine sweeping drills as part of a planned tactical exercise, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia's Black Sea Fleet holds drills in Mediterranean

"The naval groupings comprise mine sweepers and small anti-submarine warfare ships, and also various vessels of the auxiliary fleet. Overall, the maneuvers involve over 10 warships and auxiliary vessels of the naval base," the press office said.

The warships have been united into tactical groups. The crews will practice artillery fire against real air and naval targets of various complexities, deep-sea bombing, the search for a notional enemy’s submarines and perform mine and torpedo warfare and mine sweeping exercises.

The drills will assess the skills of the commanders of all levels and headquarters of the naval base’s forces. During the live-firing drills, the practice ranges in the Baltic Sea will be closed for shipping. The Baltic Fleet’s warships and support vessels will be involved in the effort to close water areas for the drills.

Read also

Russia's Baltic fleet in photos

