Russian rotocraft manufacturer to feature Arctic helicopter at MAKS-2017

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters Group will demonstrate the Mil Mi-8AMTSh Arctic helicopter at the MAKS-2017 aerospace show, MAKS-2017 CEO Alexander Levin said on Tuesday.

"You’ll see it at the [aerospace] show," he said at a press conference held at the TASS news agency.

According to Viktor Kladov, director for international cooperation and regional policy at the state hi-tech corporation Rostec, this helicopter designed for Arctic applications was not demonstrated at the Victory Day parade on Red Square on May 9 due to bad weather.

"But the first Mi-8AMTShs have already entered service with the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation. These machines have no analogs because Western helicopters can’t operate in such conditions," he noted.

According to Kladov, Russian specialists tested the foreign-made AgustaWestland AW189 helicopter in the Arctic.

The MAKS-2017 aerospace show will be held on July 18-23 in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow. A total of 770 representatives and companies from 30 countries are expected to participate in the aerospace show.

Ten countries have applied for opening national expositions at the MAKS-2017 international aerospace show, Kladov said.

"There are a lot of Rostec partners: over 40 countries have sent their quite representative delegations and 10 countries are opening their national expositions," the director said.

"Apart from us, the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation and Rosoboronexport [state arms exporter] are inviting their guests," he added.

The show

The MAKS-2017 international aerospace show will demonstrate 200 planes, MAKS-2017 CEO Alexander Levin said at a TASS press conference on Tuesday.

"A total of 200 planes will take part: 82 in the air and 116 on static display, including a separate exposition of the Russian Aerospace Force," the chief executive said.

As many as 770 participants, including 140 from 30 countries, are expected at the MAKS-2017 aerospace show, Levin said.

A large-scale business program is planned at the MAKS-2017 aerospace show. As director for international cooperation and regional policy at Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec Viktor Kladov said, difficulties have emerged already at this stage for the heads of the corporation’s companies to draw up the schedules of their meetings with foreign delegations.

"Delegations of a high level," Kladov said.

The MAKS-2017 aerospace show will be held on July 18-23 in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow.

Ten countries have applied for opening national expositions at the MAKS-2017 international aerospace show, Kladov said.

"There are a lot of Rostec partners: over 40 countries have sent their quite representative delegations and 10 countries are opening their national expositions," the director said.

"Apart from us, the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation and Rosoboronexport [state arms exporter] are inviting their guests," he added.