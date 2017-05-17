Back to Main page
Four Russian bombers redeployed to Tajikistan

Military & Defense
May 17, 9:04 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

Russia’s Sukhoi Su-24M bombers have been redeployed to Tajikistan to take part in the Dushanbe-Anti-Terror-2017 exercises

YEKATERINBURG, May 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Sukhoi Su-24M bombers have been redeployed to Tajikistan to take part in the Dushanbe-Anti-Terror-2017 exercises, Colonel Yaroslav Roshchupkin, an aide to the Russian Central Military District commander, said on Wednesday.

Read also

Over 2,000 servicemen take part in final stage of Russian-Tajik anti-terror drills

"A flight of the Su-24M tactical bombers has performed a flight from the Shagol airbase in southern Urals to the Ayni airfield in the Dushanbe suburb having covered more than 3,000 kilometers. During the Dushanbe-Anti-Terror exercises, the pilots will deliver strikes on convoys, camouflaged warehouses, training camps and other facilities of the maneuver enemy," Roshchupkin said.

The active phase of the international exercises involving the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member-countries will begin on May 30. "According to the plan of the exercises, a combined force of troops supported by aircraft will hone their skills in countering illegal armed units, anti-terrorism protection of crucial facilities along with peacekeeping operation elements in the mountain and desert areas," he added.

Dushanbe-Anti-Terror-2017 are the first exercises conducted by the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center involving the armed forces of the CIS member-countries. Earlier reports said that they would be held in May and June in six countries (Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan), with the final stage to be held in Tajikistan.

