Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian missile warning systems tracked North Korea’s missile launch

Military & Defense
May 14, 12:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The missile early warning systems tracked the ballistic target during 23 minutes of its flight until it fell in the central part of the Sea of Japan about 500 km away from the territory of Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/KCNA

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Russian missile early warning systems registered the launch of North Korea’s ballistic missile, which flew sideway from Russia, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Sunday.

Read also

North Korean missile reached altitude of over 2,000 km — Japanese minister

"The Russian missile early warning systems detected at about 23:30 Moscow time on May 13 the launch of a ballistic missile from the territory of North Korea. The missile early warning systems tracked the ballistic target during 23 minutes of its flight until it fell in the central part of the Sea of Japan (about 500 km away from the territory of Russia)," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The North Korean missile’s flight trajectory was directed away from the border of Russia and at a considerable distance, the Defense Ministry said.

"This missile launch posed no danger for the Russian Federation. The Russian missile early warning systems and alert air defense forces are on combat duty in a planned regime," the Defense Ministry said.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Sunday from the area north-west of the town of Kusong. According to the Japanese government’s data, the missile flew about 800 km and fell in the sea outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Last time Pyongyang test-fired a medium-range ballistic missile from that region was in February this year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
21
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
10
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show
16
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian missile warning systems tracked North Korea’s missile launch
2
States should abandon belligerent rhetoric to overcome global stagnation — Putin
3
Putin plays two songs about Moscow and St. Petersburg during China visit
4
Russian fighter jet again 'buzzes' US plane in Black Sea — media
5
North Korean missile reached altitude of over 2,000 km — Japanese minister
6
Salvador Sobral of Portugal wins 2017 Eurovision song contest in Kiev
7
Russian chemists develop fabric resistant to chemical and biological weapons
TOP STORIES
Реклама