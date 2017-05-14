Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian fighter jet again 'buzzes' US plane in Black Sea — media

Military & Defense
May 14, 5:40 UTC+3 NEW YORK

The incident occurred on Friday morning in the northern section of the Black Sea

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Su-27 fighter has flown close to a US Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance plane in the Black Sea in a second similar incident this week, Fox News reported on Saturday night citing a US defense official.

The incident occurred on Friday morning in the northern section of the Black Sea, about 160 kilometers from Russia’s Crimean Peninsula.

The Pentagon has stepped up its reconnaissance flights in the Black Sea since Crimea voted to rejoin Russia in 2014.

In a previous similar incident that took place on Tuesday, an armed Russian Su-30 jet flew within the distance of seven meters of the US P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance plane. The US aircraft "was conducting routine operations in international airspace," according to Captain Pamela Kunze, a spokeswoman for US Naval Forces Europe. The interaction was considered safe and professional by the US aircraft’s commander, she said.

At noon on May 9, Russia’s airspace control means detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, which was approaching the state border of Russia. "The Su-30 fighter jet of the air defense forces on duty in the Southern military district was scrambled to intercept the target," the ministry said.

"The Russian fighter jet performed a maneuver of ‘greeting’ for the US pilots and after that the US surveillance plane changed the flight route towards moving from the border with Russia. The Su-30 fighter jet safely returned to its base airfield," the ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
21
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
10
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show
16
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian fighter jet again 'buzzes' US plane in Black Sea — media
2
States should abandon belligerent rhetoric to overcome global stagnation — Putin
3
Protectionism becoming norm for modern world — Putin
4
US to draft proposals to settle situation with Russian diplomats — Zakharova
5
North Korea launches unidentified missile
6
Putin arrives in Beijing on two-day visit
7
Virus attack targeting Russian Railways localized
TOP STORIES
Реклама