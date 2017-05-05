Russian arms exporter ready to cooperate with US partners

Russian researchers study how Arctic indigenous children adapt to urban lifeSociety & Culture May 05, 13:50
Putin discusses de-escalation zones in Syria with Russia’s Security CouncilRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 05, 13:09
Press review: Syrian hurdles and Le Pen-Macron face-offPress Review May 05, 13:00
Egypt to decide on Russia's 'Alligator' helicopters for Mistral-class warships in MayMilitary & Defense May 05, 12:45
Advanced frigate Admiral Essen joins Russia’s Mediterranean naval task forceMilitary & Defense May 05, 12:08
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jets practice advanced maneuvers in ArcticMilitary & Defense May 05, 11:32
Syria’s de-escalation zones to be closed to US-led coalition aircraft, envoy saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 05, 10:19
Russian bombers flew over neutral waters along Aleutian IslandsMilitary & Defense May 05, 5:45
UN chief ‘encouraged’ by agreement on de-escalation zones in SyriaWorld May 05, 5:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s weapons exporter Rosoboronexport (an affiliate of the Rostec Corporation) is prepared to cooperate with its partners in the US on projects that meet Russia’s interests, the company’s press service informed TASS on Friday.
Some media reports earlier said that the blueprint for the 2017 US Federal Budget includes restrictions on any cooperation between the Pentagon and Rosoboronexport, specifying that the US Secretary of Defense may postpone the restrictions, if it is decided at consultations with the US Secretary of State and the Director of National Intelligence that this is in line with the vital interests of US national security.
"Rosoboronexport is willing to work with the US within the framework of the projects implemented in the military-technical cooperation sphere, but only if these plans conform to Russia’s interests, that is, after the relevant decisions are made by the president and the government of our country," the press service said.