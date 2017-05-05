Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Advanced frigate Admiral Essen joins Russia’s Mediterranean naval task force

Military & Defense
May 05, 12:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Navy’s permanent Mediterranean task force now includes the Black Sea Fleet’s two same-type frigates Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen

Advanced frigate Admiral Essen

Advanced frigate Admiral Essen

© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s advanced frigate Admiral Essen has joined the Russian Navy’s permanent task force in the Mediterranean Sea, Fleet spokesman Vyacheslav Trukhachyov said on Friday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s advanced frigate Admiral Essen, which is making an inter-fleet passage from the Baltic to the Black Sea Fleet, has today passed the Gibraltar Strait and arrived in the Mediterranean Sea. The warship has joined the Navy’s permanent task force in distant waters," Trukhachyov said.

The Russian Navy’s permanent Mediterranean task force currently includes the Black Sea Fleet’s two same-type frigates Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen.

Navy Russian defense industry
