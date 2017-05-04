Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show held over Moscow

Military & Defense
May 04, 11:36 UTC+3 KUBINKA AIRDROME

More training flights over Moscow will be held on May 7

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

KUBINKA AIRDROME /Moscow Region/, May 4. /TASS/. The first rehearsal of the V-Day military parade’s air show was held over Moscow Thursday morning with 72 planes and helicopters taking part, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The world’s largest military transport helicopter Mi-26 escorted by a quartet of Mi-8 helicopters opened the show. It was followed by Mi-28N, Mi-35, and Ka-52.

Gallery
16 photo

Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade

Next the onlookers saw a group of five long-range planes - four Tupolev-22M3 bombers and the strategic missile carrying jet Tupolev-160 White Swan. Also taking part in the rehearsal were strategic bombers Tupolev-95MS, tanker planes Ilyushin-78, military transport planes Antonov-124 and Ilyushin-76MD, fighters Sukhoi-35S, Sukhoi-30SM, Sukhoi-27, MiG-29, MiG-31BM, front-line bombers Sukhoi-34 and Sukhoi-24M, fighter-bombers Sukhoi-25 and combat and training planes Yakovlev-130.

The aircraft took off from eight airdromes in the Moscow, Tver, Bryansk, Saratov, Kaluga, Voronezh, Lipetsk and Nizhni Novgorod regions. The MiG-29 and Sukhoi-30SM jets of the aerobatic groups Strizhi (Swifts) and Russian Knights took off from the air base Kubinka, west of Moscow. On Kubinka’s airfield one can also see a sextet of Sukhoi-25 jets that will end the parade by drawing Russia’s white-blue-red state flag with colored smoke trails in the sky over Red Square.

The helicopters flew over Moscow at an altitude of 150 meters and a speed of 200 kilometers per hour, and the tactical, long-range and military transport planes, at altitudes of 300 to 500 meters and a speed of 500 kilometers, the Defense Ministry said.

More training flights over Moscow will be held on May 7, the day of the last rehearsal of the May 9 parade.

Gallery
14 photo

Russia rehearses for 72nd Victory Day parade

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
History World War II
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
India test-fires advanced version of BrahMos missile — media
2
Russia, Iran and Turkey reach consensus on de-escalation zones in Syria — source
3
Russia, Turkey and Iran resume consultations on Syria
4
Russia and Finland boost trade turnover
5
Putin-Erdogan meeting round-up
6
Russia’s Defense Ministry rejects reports of secret equipment lifting from sunken ship
7
Press review: Syria's warring sides back Russia's plan and Finland says ‘no’ to NATO
TOP STORIES
Реклама