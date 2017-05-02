Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian defense contractor eyes new regional buyers at Mexico air show

Military & Defense
May 02, 11:08 UTC+3 MEXICO

Most popular products on offer for the Latin American market include aircraft for air and ground forces and law enforcement agencies

Share
1 pages in this article

MEXICO, May 2. /TASS/. Participation in the international aerospace show FAMEX-2017 has allowed Russia’s exporter of military hardware Rosoboronexport to hold talks with potential clients in a number of Latin American countries, the chief of the company’s marketing activities department, Aleksandr Denisov, told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also
MiG-29 plane

Russian state arms seller delivers modern weaponry worth over $10 bln to Latin America

"Over the past few days we have had some very remarkable contacts with the leaders of a number of law enforcement and military agencies of Mexico and other Latin American countries, including Guatemala, Columbia, Peru and Chile," said Denisov, Rosoboronexport’s chief delegate at the show. "One should not expect specific results, such as specific contracts signed, right away, but we liked the exhibition very much and hope to participate in it in the future."

Denisov said that most products on offer on the Latin American market were "aircraft for air and ground forces and law enforcement agencies."

"In particular, I’d like to mention motor vehicles, such as Ural and KamAZ trucks, Mi-17 helicopters and the combat and training plane Yakovlev-130," Denisov said, adding that the list of items available to likely customers was far longer.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Aviation Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Merkel to discuss fight against terrorism, Middle East, Minsk accords
2
Kremlin spokesman confirms Putin, Trump to hold phone conversation on Tuesday
3
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmaker
4
President says Belarus ready to do utmost to restore peace in Ukraine
5
High-speed train derails in Germany’s Dortmund
6
Fifteen Russians remain in hospital after Aeroflot turbulence incident
7
UN, US and Jordan to take part in Astana talks as observers
TOP STORIES
Реклама