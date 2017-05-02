Russian defense contractor eyes new regional buyers at Mexico air show

MEXICO, May 2. /TASS/. Participation in the international aerospace show FAMEX-2017 has allowed Russia’s exporter of military hardware Rosoboronexport to hold talks with potential clients in a number of Latin American countries, the chief of the company’s marketing activities department, Aleksandr Denisov, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Over the past few days we have had some very remarkable contacts with the leaders of a number of law enforcement and military agencies of Mexico and other Latin American countries, including Guatemala, Columbia, Peru and Chile," said Denisov, Rosoboronexport’s chief delegate at the show. "One should not expect specific results, such as specific contracts signed, right away, but we liked the exhibition very much and hope to participate in it in the future."

Denisov said that most products on offer on the Latin American market were "aircraft for air and ground forces and law enforcement agencies."

"In particular, I’d like to mention motor vehicles, such as Ural and KamAZ trucks, Mi-17 helicopters and the combat and training plane Yakovlev-130," Denisov said, adding that the list of items available to likely customers was far longer.