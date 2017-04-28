Russian anti-submarine destroyer returns to Mediterranean after African voyage

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Severomorsk, a large anti-submarine destroyer of Russia’s Northern Fleet, has returned to the Mediterranean Sea after completing its journey around the African continent, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"By crossing the Strait of Gibraltar, Russian sailors completed their circumnavigation of the African continent," the ministry said.

The Severomorsk, flanked by the Altai and Dubna support ships, has been on a voyage since 15 October 2016. For three months, the crew provided combat stability of the task force led by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier during their voyage across the Mediterranean Sea and during the military operation off to Syria’s coast between November 2016 and January 2017.

The anti-submarine destroyer has been accomplishing combat tasks in the Indian Ocean since mid-January. On February 9-15, the Severomorsk took part in international naval drills in the Arabian Sea and at Pakistan’s naval base.

During its voyage, the ship called at 10 ports in African and Asian countries.