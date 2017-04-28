Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian anti-submarine destroyer returns to Mediterranean after African voyage

Military & Defense
April 28, 10:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Severomorsk has been on a voyage since 15 October 2016

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Severomorsk, a large anti-submarine destroyer of Russia’s Northern Fleet, has returned to the Mediterranean Sea after completing its journey around the African continent, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Read also

Russian missile frigate holds artillery drills in Mediterranean

"By crossing the Strait of Gibraltar, Russian sailors completed their circumnavigation of the African continent," the ministry said.

The Severomorsk, flanked by the Altai and Dubna support ships, has been on a voyage since 15 October 2016. For three months, the crew provided combat stability of the task force led by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier during their voyage across the Mediterranean Sea and during the military operation off to Syria’s coast between November 2016 and January 2017.

The anti-submarine destroyer has been accomplishing combat tasks in the Indian Ocean since mid-January. On February 9-15, the Severomorsk took part in international naval drills in the Arabian Sea and at Pakistan’s naval base.

During its voyage, the ship called at 10 ports in African and Asian countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
11
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
White House boasts it ‘isolated Russia’ at UN
2
Moscow holds first night rehearsal of Victory Day Parade
3
Russian Black Sea research vessel sinks off Turkish coast
4
Syrian troops retake major gas field near Palmyra — media
5
Russians to be proud of its F1 racer Daniil Kvyat - Toro Rosso principal
6
Putin, Abe call for quickest restart of talks on Korean settlement
7
Russia’s next-generation strategic bomber to perform debut flight by 2025
TOP STORIES
Реклама