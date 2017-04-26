Back to Main page
General Staff: Europe provides assistance to Kiev regime provoking it to continue war

Military & Defense
April 26, 14:36 UTC+3
According to General Valery Gerasimov, the armed standoff in southeastern Ukraine has an adverse effect on the situation in Europe
MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Europe is provoking the continuation of the military conflict in eastern Ukraine by supporting the Kiev regime, Chief of Russia’s General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, said at the 6th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"European countries are providing military assistance to the Kiev regime, thereby provoking it to continue the war," he said.

According to Gerasimov, the armed standoff in southeastern Ukraine has an adverse effect on the situation in Europe. "It can only be resolved through political means," he noted.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
