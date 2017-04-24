Erdogan hopes to discuss contract on S-400 missile systems with Putin

Lugansk Republic hands over body of observer killed in land mine blast to OSCEWorld April 24, 9:39
ANKARA, April 24. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to discuss a contract on buying S-400 missile systems with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on May 3, Turkey’s Defense Minister Fikri Isik said on Monday.
"I suppose after Erdogan’s talks with Putin a joint decision will be made on further steps for purchasing Russia’s missile system," Isik was quoted by the Anadolu Agency as saying.
The defense minister said more information on the contract and implementation of some projects will be provided later. Earlier, Isik said "the work on S-400 reached a final stage, but this does not mean that the agreement will be signed tomorrow."
Media reports said in November 2016 that Turkey and Russia were in talks on the purchase of the S-400 system. In March 2017, head of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov said that Turkey had expressed a wish to obtain a loan from Russia to purchase weapons, including S-400 systems. In February, Chemezov said that Turkey had shown interest in S-400 and the contracting parties were in talks on a likely deal.
The Turkish president’s office told TASS on Friday that Erdogan plans to visit Russia on May 3 and hold a meeting with Putin.