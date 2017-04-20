Russian Baltic Fleet ships pass through English Channel

Moscow scientists propose measuring nanoobjects using ultrasoundScience & Space April 20, 18:10
Russian MPs pressing for Lenin to be laid to restSociety & Culture April 20, 17:57
Putin among Time’s 100 most influential people of 2017World April 20, 17:51
No oil spills detected at Black Sea shipwreck siteWorld April 20, 17:21
Putin approves Russia's environmental safety planSociety & Culture April 20, 17:20
FIFA on 2018 Russia World Cup: Football must build bridges, not ‘solve political problems’Sport April 20, 17:13
Spring blossoms under the snow: winter blows back into EuropeSociety & Culture April 20, 17:05
Russian Baltic Fleet ships pass through English ChannelMilitary & Defense April 20, 16:45
Siberian engineers create unmatched through-the-earth communications systemScience & Space April 20, 16:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KALININGRAD, April 20. /TASS/. The Boiky and Soobrazitelny corvettes of the Russian Baltic Fleet and convoy vessels have passed through the English Channel, Roman Martov, a spokesman for the Blatic Fleet told TASS.
"The detachment of the Boiky and Soobrazitelny corvettes, the MB-123 tugboat and the Kola tanker has successfully passed through the English Channel to continue the voyage," he said.
According to the spokesman, before that, the ships replenished their fuel reserves and underwent routine maintenance examination.
The detachment sailed off from the port of Baltiisk on April 7 and is heading to the Atlantic Ocean as part of the mission of routine naval presence in the World Ocean, Martov added.