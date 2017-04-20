Back to Main page
Russian Baltic Fleet ships pass through English Channel

Military & Defense
April 20, 16:45 UTC+3 KALININGRAD
The detachment is heading to the Atlantic Ocean
The Boiky corvette

The Boiky corvette

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

KALININGRAD, April 20. /TASS/. The Boiky and Soobrazitelny corvettes of the Russian Baltic Fleet and convoy vessels have passed through the English Channel, Roman Martov, a spokesman for the Blatic Fleet told TASS.

"The detachment of the Boiky and Soobrazitelny corvettes, the MB-123 tugboat and the Kola tanker has successfully passed through the English Channel to continue the voyage," he said.

According to the spokesman, before that, the ships replenished their fuel reserves and underwent routine maintenance examination.

The detachment sailed off from the port of Baltiisk on April 7 and is heading to the Atlantic Ocean as part of the mission of routine naval presence in the World Ocean, Martov added.

