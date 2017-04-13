Back to Main page
US inaugurates its largest non-nuclear bomb dropping it on Afghanistan

Military & Defense
April 13, 20:45 UTC+3 NEW YORK
The United States military tested for the first time ever its new powerful non-nuclear bomb, nicknamed as ‘The Mother of All Bombs’
© U.S. Department of Defense photograph

Read also
Washington believes US military 'strongest in human history'

NEW YORK, April 13. /TASS/. The United States military tested for the first time ever its new powerful non-nuclear bomb, nicknamed as ‘The Mother of All Bombs,’ by dropping it on the territory of eastern Afghanistan on Thursday night, according to CNN.

"A GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, nicknamed MOAB, was dropped at 7 p.m. local time Thursday, the sources said," CNN reported.

"The bomb was dropped by an MC-130 aircraft, operated by Air Force Special Operations Command," CNN reported citing its military sources, who also claimed that "the target was ISIS tunnels and personnel in the Achin district of the Nangarhar province.".

TOP STORIES
Реклама