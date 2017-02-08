Back to Main page
Mission accomplished: Russian warships' long way back from Syria

Military & Defense
February 08, 17:25 UTC+3
Warships of Russia’s naval task force returned home after Syrian mission
Sukhoi Su-33 aircraft on Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, October 28, 2016
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
A Russian Orthodox priest and Russian servicemen on the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, October 20, 2016
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
A Kamov Ka 52 helicopter over Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea, November 24, 2016
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
Servicemen on Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, November 20, 2016
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
Sukhoi Su 33 taking off from Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, January 10, 2017
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
Russian servicemen with a bomb on Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, December 17, 2016
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
Sukhoi Su 33 and a Mikoyan MiG 29K fighter jets
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea, December 24, 2016
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
Kamov Ka 52K helicopter taking off from Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea, November 28, 2016
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
A serviceman on Russia's nuclear powered Kirov Class battleship Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, October 28, 2016
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
Russia's nuclear powered missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
A gun on Pyotr Veliky missile cruiser
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
Servicemen playing hockey on rollerblades on the flight deck of Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, November 19, 2016
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
Russian servicemen playing hockey on the flight deck of Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
A military musician playing a clarinet on Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea, November 19, 2016
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky returned to Russia from the Mediterranean Sea. 

Russian operation in Syria: one year on

From November 8, 2016, the Northern Fleet’s naval task force comprising the heavy aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky and large anti-submarine warfare ships Severomorsk and Vice-Admiral Kulakov, and also warships of the Black Sea Fleet, support vessels and over 40 deck-based aircraft performed anti-terrorist missions in Syria. For the first time in the history of the Russian Navy, the deck-based aircraft were accomplishing combat missions with the delivery of air strikes against ground facilities after taking off from the aircraft carrier. The strikes were delivered against the militants’ headquarters and command posts, the amassment of militants and their military hardware, terrorists’ firing positions and strongholds. Over the two months of their combat mission in Syria, the pilots of shipborne aviation made 420 sorties, including 117 at night, and also 750 flights for search and rescue operations and aircraft transport provision. 

