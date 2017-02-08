Some 45,000 troops, 1,700 armaments involved in Russian Aerospace Force’s snap check

Assad says Syria ready for direct talks with all opposition representativesRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 12:26
MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. About 45,000 troops and 1,700 pieces of military hardware, including 150 aircraft and 200 antiaircraft missile systems are involved in a snap combat readiness check of Russia’s Aerospace Force, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Wednesday.
"Overall, about 45,000 military personnel, around 1,700 pieces of armament and military hardware, including 150 aircraft and 200 air defense missile systems are involved in the check," the deputy defense minister said at a meeting with military attaches accredited in Moscow.
"As the check is sudden and is not the subject of control under the Vienna document or under the OSCE documents, no formal notification was required. We are informing you in a gesture of good will," the Russian deputy defense minister said.