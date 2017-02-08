Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Some 45,000 troops, 1,700 armaments involved in Russian Aerospace Force’s snap check

Military & Defense
February 08, 12:38 UTC+3
150 aircraft and 200 air defense missile systems are engaged in the check
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Snap check of Russia’s Aerospace Forces begins Tuesday

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. About 45,000 troops and 1,700 pieces of military hardware, including 150 aircraft and 200 antiaircraft missile systems are involved in a snap combat readiness check of Russia’s Aerospace Force, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Wednesday.

"Overall, about 45,000 military personnel, around 1,700 pieces of armament and military hardware, including 150 aircraft and 200 air defense missile systems are involved in the check," the deputy defense minister said at a meeting with military attaches accredited in Moscow.

"As the check is sudden and is not the subject of control under the Vienna document or under the OSCE documents, no formal notification was required. We are informing you in a gesture of good will," the Russian deputy defense minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet
7
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Nigerian pirates take Russian, Ukrainian sailors hostage
2
Kremlin denies any Russian involvement in murder of Donbass militia commander
3
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
4
Donetsk puts forward step-by-step East Ukraine ceasefire plan
5
Putin signs law decriminalizing domestic violence
6
Ambassador says Russian tourist inflow to Cyprus grows by 50% in 2016
7
Assad says Syria ready for direct talks with all opposition representatives
TOP STORIES
Реклама