Development of S-500 air defense missile system proceeds as scheduled — deputy PM

KIROV, January 31. /TASS/. Works on the development of the S-500 air defense missile system proceed as scheduled, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"Works on these systems proceed as scheduled. We did have certain technical problems linked with tests of newest-generation sea-and ground-based missiles, but now these problems have been resolved thanks to the research and technical board of the Defense Industry Commission, the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Almaz-Antey Concern. So, we are moving forward," he told journalists when asked when S-500 systems would become operational.

Rogozin said experts are now analyzing the experience of the use of weapons against terrorists in Syria. "The key task now is to organize mass production of these weapons for our army at Almaz-Antey enterprises. It is yet to be decided how to organize production at the existing facilities with minimum investment instead of building new plants," he said, adding that this issue is to be resolved by late February.