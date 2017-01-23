Back to Main page
Russia’s anti-ballistic missile defense system to be upgraded by late 2017

Military & Defense
January 23, 15:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Work is in full swing today to create a unified national ABM-air defense system of the 21st century to comprise S-500 air defense missile complexes and advanced mobile radar stations
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia’s anti-ballistic missile system will be upgraded until the end of 2017, Chief of Staff of a Missile Defense Formation Colonel Alexei Chumakov said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Monday.

"Work is in full swing today to create a unified national ABM-air defense system of the 21st century to comprise S-500 air defense missile complexes and advanced mobile radar stations. As a whole, the entire ABM system will be upgraded until the end of 2017. Importantly, the system is being modernized without the withdrawal of capabilities from the organic mode of operation, i.e. without interruptions in operational readiness," he said.

At present, the radar Don-2N is also undergoing profound upgrade to increase the range of detecting both ballistic targets and small space objects and make its transmitters and receivers more powerful," Krasnaya Zvezda said in its material.

The Don-2N is a stationary multi-purpose all-round surveillance centimeter-range radar station created to perform missions for Moscow’s missile defense. The radar is capable of detecting an ICBM warhead at a distance of 3,700 km and at an altitude of 40,000 km. The Don-2N is the central and the most complex element of Moscow’s anti-ballistic missile defense system. It is assigned the tasks of detecting and tracking ballistic missiles, measuring coordinates and aiming anti-missiles at incoming targets. The radar is integrated into the unified system of additional data support for missile early warning and outer space control systems.

Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
