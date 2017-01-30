Russian long-range bombers conduct airstrikes against Islamic State in Syria

500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian citiesSport January 30, 17:48
MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Six long-range bombers Tupolev-22M3 have dealt a group air strike against targets of the terrorist organization Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On January 30 six long-range bombers Tupolev-22M3 took off from an airdrome in Russia to cross the airspace of Iraq and Iran to deal a massive strike on the newly-identified targets of the Islamic State in Deir ez-Zor province. As a result of the strike two command centers, weapons and ammunition depots and a large amount of manpower and materiel were destroyed," the Defense Ministry’s statement runs.
"The strikes against the designated targets were confirmed by impartial monitoring means. Sukhoi-30SM and Sukhoi-35S fighter jets from the Hmeymim air base provided protection for the Russian bombers. Upon completion of their mission all Russian planes returned to base safely," the Defense Ministry said.