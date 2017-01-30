Massive combat readiness check completed in Russia’s Central Military District

YEKATERINBURG, January 30. /TASS/. A massive combat readiness check, the first in the new academic year, involving units deployed to 29 Russian constituent entities in the Urals, the Volga region and Siberia, have been completed in the Central Military District, District Spokesman Colonel Yaroslav Roshchupkin said on Monday.

"The first combat military check to be conducted in the new academic year has been carried out among military units deployed to 29 Russian constituent entities in the Urals, the Volga region and Siberia. In a course of a week, the servicemen of the country’s largest military district, including pilots, motorized infantry, artillerymen, tankmen, air defense sentries as well as combat support experts, took part in exercises aimed at checking their combat capabilities. They showed their skills in transporting and deploying mobile control systems, performing marches as well as combating terrorists," Roshchupkin added.

According to him, the one-week long checks have proved the units’ high capability to ensure a continuous transmission of the battle management signals "and their readiness to promptly deploy forces and military hardware over large distances."