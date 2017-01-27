Russian-Indian BrahMos cruise missiles may be supplied to third countries

REUTOV, January 27. /TASS/. Russia and India may start delivering BrahMos cruise missiles to third countries, CEO and General Designer of the Machine-Building Research and Development Consortium Alexander Leonov said on Friday.

"The delivery to third countries is possible. It was previously restrained as the Indian Army purchased many missiles and, therefore, priority was given to that country as a party to the joint venture. And now we can talk about other countries," he said.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is the product of Russia’s Machine-Building Research and Development Consortium and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization, which set up BrahMos Aerospace joint venture in 1998.

The missile’s name comes from the names of two rivers: the Brahmaputra of India and the Moskva of Russia. The missile has a range of 290 km and carries a warhead weighing from 200 to 300 kg.